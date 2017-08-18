LOGIN
Community Good Works

Aug 18, 2017
BayCoast Bank, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union and North Shore Bank are among those featured in this week’s roundup.

 

BankFive

The BankFive Foundation, a fund of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts, recently awarded $25,000 to Argosy Collegiate Charter School for construction of a gymnasium at its new high school on Dover Street in Fall River.

 

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank has donated $50,000 as part of a $250,000 pledge to the USS Massachusetts Memorial Committee Inc. for capital projects at the Battleship Cove Maritime Museum.

 

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently held a company-wide school supply drive to help provide 65 teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell with their new school year necessities.

 

New England Revolution

The New England Revolution recently presented a check for $72,000 to Special Olympics Massachusetts from the fundraising efforts of its third annual Bowl for a Goal presented by Arbella Insurance.

 

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank announced a three-year commitment to the Children’s Center for Communication, donating a total contribution of $21,000 to go toward the construction of an enclosed handicapped accessible connector with a ramp to connect the center’s main school building with the Burnham Gymnasium.

Banking & Lending

Community Good Works

