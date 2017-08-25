Community Good Works

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union hosted its annual school supply drive this year during the months of July and August. The goal was to help students in need with a successful start at school by providing basic supplies.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank volunteers donated their time to assist Father Bill’s & MainSpring help spruce up a playground and surrounding area. The volunteers spent more than 40 hours volunteering and saved the organization up to $4,000 in landscaping fees.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated to the “Stuff the Bus” campaign to support Catholic Charities of Southbridge’s mission to provide to local children.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank recently presented a $10,000 donation to Cambridge Local First, an organization founded in 2005 encouraging city residents to shop local.

Mass Bay Credit Union

Mass Bay Credit Union recently held its third annual Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament, co-sponsored by Synergent. The proceeds of the tournament benefited the Mass Bay Credit Union Charitable Foundation.

