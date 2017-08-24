Eastern Bank Is Now In Revere For Good

Despite operating for nearly 200 years, Eastern Bank’s 93rd branch marks two firsts for the institution: It is the bank’s first branch in Revere and also its smallest ever standalone branch.

Eastern announced the opening of a 556-square-foot branch at 339 Squire Road earlier this week, the location of a former Fotomat.

“At Eastern Bank, we do good things to help people prosper,” Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank, said in a statement. “Part of that commitment includes improving the banking experience for our customers and investing in communities that need it the most. We’re very excited to support both initiatives by joining Revere for good through the opening of a micro branch in the Northgate Shopping Plaza. This expansion allows us to efficiently and effectively provide financial advice, outstanding service and build relationships with the people and businesses of Revere.”

The new branch features an interactive teller machine powered by Talk2Teller technology that includes live video capabilities operated by virtual experts who work inside the bank’s customer service center in Lynn.

Additional branch technology features include an “instant issue” debit card machine for new or existing customers, the ability for customers to use their driver’s license to conduct bank transactions without their ATM card, drive-up ATM, free WiFi and extended hours via Talk2Teller enabling customers to speak with virtual tellers beyond the bank’s normal business hours.

In addition to the virtual tellers, the branch will be run by three staff members who speak a combined six languages.

Miller said the branch’s parking lot location, unique size and the use of Talk2Teller as the only means for transaction processing are tests Eastern will use to learn from as it continues to try to provide its products and services in more convenient ways.

The Revere branch now gives Easter a total of 12 branches in the state’s 26 Gateway Cities.

Tags: Branch, Eastern Bank, Revere