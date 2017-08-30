These Five Sites Are ‘Ready’ For The Next GE

MassEcon has added five additional buildings and development sites to the ReadyMass 100, its online directory showcasing preapproved sites for major business expansions and relocations.

The updated ReadyMass 100 inventory of locations that are zoned and permitted for development or quick occupancy now includes three additional buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet and two shovel-ready land parcels totaling 141 acres.

“These are our best properties that we want to put out in front of an out-of-state audience,” said Douglas Kehlhem, senior director at MassEcon.

Joining the list are MIT’s planned 345,000 square foot office building 314 Main St. in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, Related Beal and Kavanagh Advisory Group’s approved 375,000-square-foot iSQ Seaport lab building on Northern Avenue in South Boston, and the 680,000-square-foot Reebok headquarters on a 65-acre parcel in Canton.

The list also includes two new land sites: 97 acres in Charlton’s Central New England Business Park with a potential buildout of 800,000 square feet, and a 44-acre site in Taunton’s Business Park at Myles Standish, with approvals for 200,000 square feet.

To be included on the list, sites must meet certain criteria such as a minimum of 50,000 square feet of available space for existing buildings, or potential buildout of 100,000 contiguous square feet for land sites.

Since the ReadyMass 100 program launched in 2009, businesses have occupied more than 9 million square feet of space in listed properties. The list is updated twice a year with new entries selected by a team of real estate experts.

Ten companies have located at sites that were part of the ReadyMass 100 inventory since January, including Imperial Distribution in Worcester, at 325,000 square feet; Insulate in Acton, at 195,000 square feet; Marriott in Worcester, at 117,000 square feet; and MS Walker in Norwood, at 363,000 square feet.

