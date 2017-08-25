Former Nightclub Site Completes Transition To 352-Unit Development

Houston-based developer Hines has completed construction of its 352-unit Meriel Marina Bay luxury apartment complex in Quincy and an extension of the waterfront development’s boardwalk.

The complex built at the former Ocean Club consists of two 5-story buildings with garage parking and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Callahan Construction Managers is overseeing the project, which is 25 percent leased. The complex provides free resident shuttle service to the MBTA’s North Quincy station.

Listed rents start at $2,191 for studio apartments. Managed by Bozzuto, the complex also contains one- through three-bedroom units, with monthly rents starting at $2,471 for a one-bedroom and three-bedroom units starting at $5,111.

