HARP Extended; New High LTV Refi Option Coming Soon

The Home Affordable Refinance Program will be extended to Dec. 31, 2018, continuing to provide liquidity to support eligible borrowers, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will also introduce new high loan-to-value (LTV) ratio same-investor refinance options for loans with note dates on or after Oct. 1, 2017, with a 15-month seasoning requirement. The high LTV refinance option will provide refinance opportunities to borrowers with existing Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgages who are making their mortgage payments on time but whose LTV ratio for a new mortgage exceeds the maximum allowed for standard refinance products.

Under the new option, as with HARP, the refinance must provide a borrower benefit, such as a lower interest rate. Unlike HARP, the new option will not have an expiration date.

Tags: Fannie and Freddie, HARP