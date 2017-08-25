Haverhill Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery

A Haverhill man pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court in Boston to robbing a branch of Santander Bank in Boston.

At the time of his arrest, Gregory Carter, 58, of Haverhill, was on probation for a prior bank robbery conviction in federal court.

On the morning of March 25, 2017, an individual entered a branch of the Santander Bank on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and handed a teller a note indicating a robbery. The perpetrator stated that he had a gun and repeatedly gestured to his pocket. During the robbery, the perpetrator pulled down a facemask he was wearing and exposed his skin and a thin moustache. The teller handed the man $6,000 in cash, and the robber exited the bank.

Following the robbery, the teller gave the police a description of the robber, and officers reviewed images from exterior surveillance cameras, which revealed that the robber drove through the area in a black Ford Fusion sedan.

On March 28, 2017, an officer aware of the recent bank robbery observed a black Ford Fusion on Dudley Street in Boston. The driver, who matched the description of the robber, exited the vehicle and approached a branch of Bank of America. When a police cruiser stopped in front of the bank, the individual turned around and returned to his vehicle. The officer queried the vehicle’s registration number and learned that it belonged to Carter, and a criminal record check revealed that Carter was currently on probation for a prior bank robbery conviction in U.S. District Court.

