Hot Property: August 21, 2017

Where: 33 Eliot St., Natick
What: Classroom and office space
Owner: Riverbend School
Built: 1748
- Nauset Construction recently began conversion of an 18th-century tavern in South Natick into a new middle school facility on the campus of the Riverbend School.
- When completed in December, the project will house science and math classrooms for middle schoolers, a large multi-purpose space for music instruction, a welcome center for prospective Riverbend School families and administrative offices.
- Designed by Piatt Assoc., the project includes the conversion of the Peletiah Morse Tavern, which was built in 1748 to serve as a residence, tavern and stage stop for travelers on the Old Hartford Road, and construction of a 2-story, 4,200-square-foot addition.
“Working on a highly sensitive, fully operational school campus requires strict adherence to the safety procedures that we have developed and honed through our extensive work with both occupied school and medical facilities.”
— Anthony Papantonis, president, Nauset Construction
