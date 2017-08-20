LOGIN
Hot Property: August 21, 2017

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Aug 20, 2017
33 Eliot St., Natick

Where: 33 Eliot St., Natick

What: Classroom and office space

Owner: Riverbend School

Built: 1748

 

 

 

 

  • Nauset Construction recently began conversion of an 18th-century tavern in South Natick into a new middle school facility on the campus of the Riverbend School.
  • When completed in December, the project will house science and math classrooms for middle schoolers, a large multi-purpose space for music instruction, a welcome center for prospective Riverbend School families and administrative offices.
  • Designed by Piatt Assoc., the project includes the conversion of the Peletiah Morse Tavern, which was built in 1748 to serve as a residence, tavern and stage stop for travelers on the Old Hartford Road, and construction of a 2-story, 4,200-square-foot addition.

“Working on a highly sensitive, fully operational school campus requires strict adherence to the safety procedures that we have developed and honed through our extensive work with both occupied school and medical facilities.”

— Anthony Papantonis, president, Nauset Construction

Hot Property: August 21, 2017

