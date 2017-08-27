Hot Property: August 28, 2017

Where: South Boston

What: 28 Damrell St.

Owner: Damrell Properties LLC

Built: 1899

G-Tek Labs has leased 30,000 square feet at 28 Damrell St. in South Boston for a new innovation workspace. Backed by Taiwan-based Gigatek Inc., G-Tek Labs will host development and manufacturing of electronic devices.

The shared workspace will provide access to design software and state-of-the-art equipment, including 3D printers and pick and place machines. Construction of the first phase is under way with a planned launch in September.

Attorneys Ku Yoo of Chang & Yoo LLP and James Heffernan of Rich May PC represented G-Tek Labs in the lease transaction and other corporate matters. Scott Gredler with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Damrell Properties LLC, in the transaction. Colliers International Assistant Vice Presidents Ryan Healy and Mike Shakespeare represented G-Tek Labs.

They Said It:

“With Ryan and Mike’s help, we searched the Seaport, Downtown Boston, Cambridge and Somerville markets for our home, and selected 28 Damrell and Andrew Square due to the area’s rich manufacturing and industrial history. South Boston and Andrew Square, in particular, is a major site for redevelopment, and one of our central goals is to ensure that manufacturing remains a part of its future.”

— Jeff C. Chang, CEO, G-Tek Labs

