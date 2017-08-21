John Hancock Real Estate Acquires Boston’s HarborView At The Navy Yard

John Hancock Real Estate has acquired Boston’s HarborView at the Navy Yard.

The building is a 224-unit, class-A high-rise multifamily property. The property, constructed in 2007, is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Navy Yard, once one of the oldest shipbuilding yards in the United States. Situated overlooking downtown Boston, HarborView also is a neighbor of the famed USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship in the US Navy.

“HarborView at the Navy Yard is a solid addition to the John Hancock Real Estate portfolio and brings our residential footprint in the Boston area to nearly 1 million square feet,” Kevin Adolphe, president and CEO of John Hancock Real Estate, said in a statement.

John Hancock Real Estate has grown its Boston area real estate portfolio by nearly 1.5 million square feet since 2012, mainly through strategic acquisitions and developments. In addition to HarborView, John Hancock made an equity investment in the 295-unit, 17-story multifamily residential development at Boston Landing and acquired 535-545 Boylston St., a 13-story office building located at the intersection of Boylston and Clarendon Streets in Boston’s Back Bay.

Tags: Boston Landing, HarborView, John Hancock