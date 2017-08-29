Marlborough Launches Pilot Bike-Share Program

Marlborough has partnered with Cambridge-based company Zagster Inc. to offer a bike-share program to city residents, employees and visitors. The two-year pilot kicked off today with 30 bikes across five stations.

A transportation study conducted by the Marlborough Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) last year revealed that local residents and business owners were interested in alternative transportation options, like bike-share programs. The city subsequently sought out the Zagster partnership and tasked the MEDC with managing the program’s implementation.

The Marlborough Zagster bike-share program will launch officially during next Monday’s Labor Day Parade, where the MEDC team will be handing out promo codes for $20 off an annual riding membership. Through the system, bike trips under three hours are free for members, and memberships cost $25 per year, $12 per month and $6 for three days. Single-use rides for non-members are also available at $2 per hour for up to $20 per ride. Riders must be 18 years or older to use the program.

Currently, the Marlborough Zagster stations are located at the Assabet River Rail Trail, the Walker Building, Marlborough Hills, Embassy Suites Hotel and RK Centers, with at least one more station being added in the next month. Local business owners who feel their employees or tenants can benefit from the system also have the option of joining the Marlborough Zagster network by adding a station at their location.

“Because Marlborough is not directly connected to the commuter rail and our residents have limited transportation options, we’ve had to look for alternative ways to reduce traffic and create connectivity in the city,” Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant said in a statement. “The bike-share program gives residents and visitors an economical, healthy and fun way to get around Marlborough, while also easing congestion in our green city. I am confident that this pilot program will be fully embraced by the local community.”

“Increasing Marlborough’s transportation options is a top priority for us,” Meredith Harris, MEDC executive director, said in a statement. “Many of the Marlborough businesses and residents we are in touch with have been talking to us about bringing bike sharing to the city, and this program will definitely allow people in the area to move around more freely – enjoy leisurely rides along the rail trail, take trips to local restaurants and shops, or run quick errands during their lunch breaks.”

Tags: Marlborough, MEDC, Zagster