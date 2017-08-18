Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Falls Into Line With US Rate

Massachusetts lost 200 jobs in July as the state’s unemployment rate slid into line with the national rate at 4.3 percent, the first time unemployment in the state has not been lower than the country overall since 2008.

The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development preliminarily reported for July that 3,536,900 Massachusetts residents were employed and 160,700 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,697,500.

The July labor force decreased by 11,300 from 3,708,800 in June, with 11,500 fewer residents employed and 300 more residents unemployed over the month.

The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was 66.4 percent.

“Although the unemployment rate remains low, we continue to see persistent gaps between the skill sets of available workers and the qualifications needed for in-demand jobs,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in a statement. “Our workforce development agencies remain committed to closing that skills gap and helping the chronically unemployed receive the training they need to access a successful career in Massachusetts.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Massachusetts has added 45,200 jobs between July 2016 and July 2017.

Over the month, the private sector added 1,500 jobs as gains occurred in construction, financial activities, education and Health Services and manufacturing.

But year-over-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percentage point from 3.6 percent. There were 33,000 more unemployed persons over the year compared to July 2016.

The labor force was up 110,700 from the 3,586,900 in July 2016, with 77,700 more residents employed and 33,000 more residents unemployed.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – decreased three-tenths of a percentage point to 66.4 percent over the month. The labor force participation rate over the year has increased 1.5 percent compared to July 2016.

July 2017 Employment Overview

Construction gained 2,500 (+1.7 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, construction has added 3,900 (+2.7 percent) jobs.

Financial activities added 1,300 (+0.6 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, financial activities gained 5,600 (+2.5 percent) jobs.

Education and health services added 1,300 (+0.2 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, education and health services gained 21,900 (+2.8 percent) jobs.

Manufacturing gained 500 (+0.2 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, manufacturing lost 1,500 (-0.6 percent) jobs.

Other services lost 1,400 (-1.0 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, other services are up 2,000 (+1.5 percent) jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities lost 1,400 (-0.2 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, trade, transportation and utilities gained 1,000 (+0.2 percent) jobs.

Leisure and hospitality lost 900 jobs (-0.2 percent) over the month. Over the year, leisure and hospitality lost 900 (-0.2 percent) jobs.

Information lost 300 (-0.3 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, information gained 1,300 (+1.5 percent) jobs.

Professional, scientific and business services lost 100 (0.0 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, professional, scientific and business services added 9,500 (+1.7 percent) jobs.

Government lost 1,700 (-0.4 percent) jobs over the month. Over the year, government gained 2,300 (+0.5 percent) jobs.

Tags: July 2017, Labor Force, Massachusetts, unemployment rate