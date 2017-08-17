MassDevelopment Provides Nearly $23M In Bonds For JP Nursing Facility

MassDevelopment has issued $22.8 million in tax-exempt bonds for Lutheran Home of Jamaica Plain Inc., a subsidiary of Ascentria Care Alliance Inc. Ascentria used bond proceeds to buy Laurel Ridge Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Berkshire Bank purchased the bonds.

“MassDevelopment is committed to supporting the commonwealth’s nonprofit organizations of all types, including those that provide our most vulnerable citizens with quality care,” Laura Canter, MassDevelopment executive vice president of finance programs, said in a statement. “We are proud to issue this low-cost financing to Ascentria Care Alliance, which will provide its clients with unparalleled support, specialized care, independence, dignity and safety.”

Ascentria is a comprehensive human services organization based in Worcester that serves children, families, older adults, refugees and persons with disabilities and mental illness.

“This new acquisition will enable us to expand our elder services and grow our presence in Boston,” Angela Bovill, president and CEO of Ascentria, said in a statement. “While our nonprofit is headquartered in Worcester, we have long aspired to do more in Boston. The needs are great in our region’s largest city, but so are the opportunities for our holistic solutions.”

Tags: Ascentria, Jamaica Plain, MassDev