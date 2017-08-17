MassEcon Announces Finalists For 14th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards

Nineteen companies from across the state have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards, awarded annually by MassEcon for their outstanding contributions to the state’s economy. The finalist companies, from Greater Boston to Western Massachusetts, vary in size and are drawn from different sectors including manufacturing, distribution, biotechnology, food, medical devices and technology.

MassEcon selected the finalists based on their job growth, facility expansion and investment since Jan. 1, 2016, as well as other criteria including community involvement. The finalists collectively have added over 1,500 jobs to the commonwealth, invested over $500 million, and expanded their facilities by nearly 3 million square feet since January 2016.

Finalists will present one-minute elevator pitches describing their growth in the Bay State to a panel of judges and business leaders on Sept. 13 at Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP in Boston. Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash will be the featured guest at the event.

“We are pleased to recognize Massachusetts companies that contribute so much to the commonwealth’s success,” Susan Houston, executive director of MassEcon, said in a statement. “The diversity of industries throughout the entire state demonstrates that Massachusetts is an outstanding location for businesses to expand and call home.”

Finalists compete on a regional basis, defined as west, central, Southeast, Northeast and Greater Boston. From the pool of finalists, a gold, silver and bronze winner will be selected from each region. The winners from each of the five regions will be announced in October and recognized at an awards luncheon on Nov. 21 in Boston. The full list of finalists is available on MassEcon’s website.

“Citizens Bank is committed to strengthening the places where we live and work, and creating more opportunities for our neighbors and neighborhoods,” Jerry Sargent, president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with MassEcon to celebrate these successful companies that have invested in Massachusetts and created jobs for its citizens.”

