Melrose Multifamily TOD Sold For $75M

Wood Partners has sold The Washingtons, a 182-unit apartment complex in Melrose.

Plano, Texas-based Monogram Residential Trust purchased the property for $75 million.

The complex at 2-37 Washington St. is a transit-oriented project featuring a roof deck and resident lounge.

JLL Managing Directors Travis D’Amato and Michael Coyne and Vice Presidents Brendan Shields and Kevin Gleason represented the seller.

“Outer Urban Boston continues to be in demand as investors look to capitalize on the city’s momentum,” D’Amato said in a statement. “This luxury rental community offers everything today’s core buyer is looking for, including being located a short walk to the MBTA Orange Line.”

The transaction brings the REIT’s portfolio in Massachusetts up to six properties, including a 55 percent ownership share in the 392-unit Zinc tower in Cambridge. That complex was 91 percent occupied at the end of the second quarter, Monogram reported this month.

This story has been updated since it was originally published to correct the purchase price for The Washingtons; it totaled $75 million in two deed transactions.



