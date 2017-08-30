Needham Bank Announces New Executive Management Team

Roughly eight months after taking the helm of the nearly $2 billion asset Needham Bank, CEO Joseph Campanelli has appointed his new executive management team.

The former CEO of Sovereign Bank and more recently of Flagstar Bank earlier this week announced the hiring of former colleague Sal Rinaldi as chief administrative officer and executive vice president of the bank.

Rinaldi worked with Campanelli at both Sovereign and Flagstar. He will oversee information technology, human resources, loan and deposit operations, facilities and the project management office.

Campanelli also announced three promotions: Laura Dorfman, who runs the bank’s residential lending group, and Stephanie Maiona, who runs the commercial real estate lending group, have both been promoted to executive vice president.

Eric Morse, formerly senior vice president, has also been promoted to executive vice president and will oversee marketing, business development, wealth management, the bank’s advisory council and retail distribution.

Barry Whittaker, who has been at Needham Bank for six years, will remain COO and oversee finance, data and analytics, investments and credit.

“In any successful organization with which I’ve been involved, it is vitally important to align human resources with strategic imperatives,” Campanelli said in a statement. “The changes which I’ve announced today are intended to strengthen our executive leadership team while further aligning our primary lines of business. Sal, Barry, Laura, Steph and Eric bring exceptional passion and commitment which will help us accelerate and build upon our success.”

