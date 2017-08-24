New Beverly Apartment Complex Closing In Near Full Occupancy

A new apartment complex has opened in Beverly, passing the 95 percent leasing threshold in approximately five months.

Flats 131, developed by Beverly Crossing, is located at 131 Rantoul St. near the Beverly Depot commuter rail station. The complex includes 6,500 square feet of retail space that has been fully leased.

The building was designed with panelized construction, attention to energy efficiency and sound mitigation. Resident amenities include on-site car charging stations, a roof deck, fitness center, a bike repair and storage space, pet washing station and enclosed parking.

Windover Construction managed the construction, Eastern Bank provided construction financing and Beverly-based Siemaskso & Verbridge was the architect.

