New-Look Celtics Top Off Brighton Facility

The day after trading point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers for All-Star Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics topped off steel framing at their future training facility at 40 Guest St. in Brighton.

The Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters is part of the 1.8-million-square-foot Boston Landing mixed-use development. The team is leaving its longtime training facility at Healthpoint in Waltham next spring upon completion of the 70,000-square-foot facility overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects with Winchester-based John Moriarty & Assoc. as general contractor, the cantilevered practice facility will have a 40-foot glass wall overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike. The complex will include two parquet basketball courts, training areas, locker rooms, hydrotherapy pools, sports science and nutrition areas, front office and coaching space, expanded media facilities and a hospitality area for events.

Team President Rich Gotham said the facility will help the team attract elite NBA talent.

The building also will include 80,000 square feet on the third and fourth floors with base building systems designed to accommodate life science lab users, and 5,800 square feet of retail or restaurant space.

East Boston Savings Bank provided $76.35 million in construction financing for the project.

The Celtics join the Boston Bruins which opened their Warrior Ice Arena practice facility in 2016. New Balance opened its new headquarters at Boston Landing in September 2015.

