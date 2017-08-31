New Report Outlines Financial Condition Of MA Hospitals

Most acute care hospital systems in Massachusetts were profitable during the 2016 fiscal year, but the median financial margin fell from the previous fiscal year, according to a new state report.

The acute hospital statewide median total margin was 3.1 percent, down 0.7 percent from the 2015 fiscal year, according to a 34-page report released by the Center for Health Information and Analysis.

Massachusetts had 30 hospital health systems in hospital fiscal year 2016 and 63 acute care hospitals, 47 of which reported a fiscal 2016 profit.

Steward Healthcare, a major health care system in Massachusetts, did not submit required financial data to the state, according to CHIA.

Most physician organizations reported financial losses in fiscal 2016, CHIA said.

The statewide median acute care hospital operating margin – as opposed to total margin – was 2.6 percent, a drop of 0.6 percentage points from fiscal 2015.

