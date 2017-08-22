O’Regan Returns To Cushman & Wakefield

Tom O’Regan has rejoined Cushman & Wakefield as an executive director on its downtown Boston leasing team after eight years with JLL.

O’Regan, a 20-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, worked at Cushman & Wakefield as a director early in his career before moving on to positions with Richards Barry Joyce & Partners and JLL.

During O’Regan’s career he has represented Procter & Gamble and State Street Bank and landlords including Normandy Real Estate Parters, Berkeley Investments and National Development. A member of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, O’Regan played professional hockey for 15 years in the NHL, AHL and overseas.

