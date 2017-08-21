Tighe & Bond adds three to its team, Eastern Bank announced two leadership appointments and 10 other organizations announce personnel changes in this week’s personnel file.

BayCoast Bank

Matthew Kerr has been hired as assistant vice president, commercial appraisal and compliance specialist at BayCoast Bank. He will manage the real estate collateral valuation process associated with commercial loans.

Blue Hills Bank

Controller Katherine Peterson has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president at Blue Hills Bank. Peterson joined Blue Hills Bank from the accounting firm RSM in August 2013. As senior vice president, controller at Blue Hills Bank, Peterson is responsible for the day-to-day oversight and administration of the finance and accounting department, as well as setting the policy for all accounting, SEC and regulatory reporting matters.

BOND

Tim Peer, vice president of district energy at construction firm BOND, was appointed to the board of directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) at the 2017 annual conference. He has been actively involved with IDEA for over 20 years.

Eastern Bank

Barbara J. Heinemann has been appointed the new head of consumer banking at Eastern Bank with direct responsibility for the bank’s retail and mortgage business, as well as the customer service center. Heinemann, an executive vice president at Eastern since 2008, previously served as senior director of enterprise risk management.

In conjunction with Heinemann’s new role, Steven L. Antonakes, Eastern’s senior vice president and chief compliance officer, was promoted to director of enterprise risk management. Antonakes joined Eastern in 2015 after serving as deputy director and the associate director for supervision, enforcement, and fair lending at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

EMJ

EMJ Corp., a construction services company, has appointed Ed Dann as vice president of northeast business development. He will lead the business development team in building new relationships with regional clients and spreading awareness of the company.

EMJ Construction also hired Ketan Joshi as vice president of preconstruction. Joshi will provide leadership to the Boston office in all areas of preconstruction and manage his team through the budgeting, bidding and buyout of projects.

Florence Bank

Kristen Lemoi has been promoted to vice president and marketing manager at Florence Bank. Prior to her recent promotion Lemoi was the assistant vice president and digital and merchandising manager for Florence Bank. In her new role, Lemoi will help steer strategic marketing decisions.

MountainOne Insurance

John Flaherty has been appointed vice president at MountainOne Insurance. As vice president, Flaherty will be responsible for the growth of MountainOne’s employee group benefits portfolio in the Quincy and greater Boston markets. Prior to joining MountainOne Insurance, Flaherty has served in group benefits business development, underwriting and financial analyst roles in the Boston area for nearly 25 years. He has also served as an adjunct faculty member and senior lecturer at Northeastern University during this time.

Partners Insurance Group

Michelle McDonald has been promoted to vice president ad Partners Insurance Group. She is now responsible for managing customer accounts and business development, including sales and service.

Pentucket Bank

Samantha Petrou has been promoted to assistant vice president and small business relationship manager at Pentucket Bank. Petrou assumes the responsibility of directly managing small business lending relationships up to $500,000.

Tighe & Bond

Tighe & Bond, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, recently added three senior environmental professionals to its team – Christopher Koelle, Shawn Rising and Daniel Williams.

Christopher Koelle is a Connecticut Licensed Environmental Professional and project manager with 19 years of experience providing environmental consulting services for a wide range of large and smaller-scale multidisciplinary projects. This includes environmental assessment, hazardous building material (HBM) surveys, site development and redevelopment of brownfields, remediation, HBM abatement and facility demolition.

Shawn Rising is a Massachusetts Licensed Site Professional and project manager with more than 19 years of experience. He provides site assessment, remediation, due diligence services and environmental permitting. Rising has managed numerous waste site cleanup projects throughout the Northeast with a focus on petroleum site assessment and remediation.

Daniel Williams is a senior environmental compliance specialist with more than 27 years of experience in industrial health and safety, as well as regulatory compliance. His expertise includes development and support for process safety management, risk management programs, environmental, health and safety programs and various OSHA, EPA and state environmental compliance standards.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Nicholas Lynch has been promoted to assistant vice president and mortgage sales manager at Webster Five Cents Savings Bank. Lynch has been with Webster Five since August 2015, when he joined as a mortgage loan originator.

