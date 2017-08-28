Personnel File

A slew of financial institutions, among others, are announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance Group

Ellen Mann has been appointed assistant vice president of human resources at Arbella Insurance Group. Mann will oversee Arbella’s human resources strategy, including talent recruiting and retention, as well as strengthening company culture.

Blue Hills Bank

Mary Rezendes has been promoted to senior vice president and information security officer at Blue Hills Bank. With 32 years at Blue Hills Bank and 17 years of information technology experience, Rezendes has contributed to the development of the bank’s risk management department. Rezendes is responsible for improving the awareness of and response to information and cyber security threats, as well as overseeing the bank’s IT systems, process analyses and governance.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Sue Mathena, head teller, received a “15 Years of Service” award from Canton Co-operative Bank.

Dedham Institution for Savings

Michael Pugliese was elected SPF-financial advisor and assistant vice president for the investment center at Dedham Institute for Savings. Pugliese brings his experience working for over 25 years in the financial services industry for some of the country’s largest investment management and banking firms.

Megan Ruo was also elected SPF-financial advisor for the investment center at Dedham Savings. Ruo has over 18 years of experience working within financial services. Most recently, she held a position as financial advisor at Citizens Bank. Ruo is a certified retirement counselor.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union has hired Tracy L. McConnell as vice president and business banking officer. Prior to coming to Greylock, McConnell spent over 20 years at another Berkshire County financial institution in various roles. Most recently, she was from 2005 to the present a vice president and commercial lender, and from 2002-2005 was a commercial loan operations officer.

Jay Nuss Realty Group

Steve Gilman has joined Braintree-based commercial real estate brokerage-consulting firm Jay Nuss Realty Group as an advisor. Gilman had previously owned and managed an IT services company prior to operating a food truck and corporate café business.

Peabody Properties

Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties has named David M. Kingsley as executive director of Zelma Lacey House, an assisted living community in Charlestown. Kingsley joins Peabody Properties with 17 years of experience as a health care administrator; his background also includes the real estate and brokerage industries.

Polish National Credit Union

Christine Gagnon has joined Polish National Credit Union as assistant vice president and loan officer. Her responsibilities as residential loan originator include guiding borrowers through the mortgage process, from application to closing. Gagnon brings nearly 20 years of loan origination experience to her new position and has a successful background in all aspects of lending.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund

Jeanette Carneiro McLaughlin has joined Boston-based Posternak Blankstein & Lund as a partner in its corporate department. McLaughlin will provide clients with strategic guidance on a wide range of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, planning and governance, private placements, venture capital financings and general corporate governance. Her experience spans multiple industries, including software, digital media and entertainment, mobile, consumer internet, clean tech, medical device and health care services.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Erika Bernardo has joined the Reading branch of Reading Cooperative Bank as a banking specialist. Bernardo’s duties include assisting with day-to-day operations and maintaining customer relations by finding the best financial solutions and services to match individual needs. She has worked in the banking industry for seven years, including as a personal banker for both Citizens Bank and Bank of America.

The Dowd Agencies

David W. Griffin Sr., executive vice president and treasurer of the Holyoke-based Dowd Agencies, was recently recognized by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for his 35 years of committed professional leadership and advanced knowledge in his field.

