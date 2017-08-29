LOGIN
Peter Pan Bus Co. To End Partnership With Greyhound

By The Associated Press | Aug 29, 2017

Massachusetts-based Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced it is ending its partnership with Greyhound.

The Springfield company says on its website that ending the partnership on Sept. 27 will enable it to allow paperless boarding at every route, offer more express service throughout the Northeast and provide more on-time service.

Peter Pan operates in both New England and the mid-Atlantic.

The two companies had coordinated ticket sales, routes and schedules since 1998. They will operate independently. Tickets from either company will have to be bought separately.

