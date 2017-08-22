Publisher Subleases Office Space In Medford

John Wiley & Sons has subleased 25,539 square feet from Tufts Health Plan in Medford.

The scientific and technical publisher relocated its main Massachusetts office in the second quarter from 350 Main St. in Malden to the 160,000-square-foot office building at Wellington Circle. The building at 101 Station Landing features structured parking, a full-service cafeteria and fitness center.

Dan Sullivan and Adam Subber of Cresa Boston negotiated the sublease for John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Brian Hines and Chris Walsh from Cushman & Wakefield represented Tufts Health Plan.

Votze Butler Assoc. served as construction manager for the office buildout.

Tags: 101 Station Landing, John Wiley & Sons, Tufts Health Plan