Sears Unloads CambridgeSide Store For $55M

Sears completed a $55 million sale and short-term leaseback of its CambridgeSide property as the struggling retail giant attempts to stabilize its finances.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois retailer sold the East Cambridge property to Denver-based Northwood Investors, according to a Middlesex County Registry of Deeds filing this week. Sears signed a lease with Northwood that expires on Sept. 2, 2019.

A Northwood executive declined to comment on the transaction.

Sears reported Thursday that its second-quarter loss narrowed to $251 million, or $2.34 per share, with same-store sales declining 11.5 percent.

Sears announced in April that it would form a joint venture with mall landlord Simon Property Group for 10 properties nationwide including its Burlington Mall store, leasing back the real estate as the stores remain in operation. That came after the chain’s 2015 strategy of leasing space within seven stores in the Northeast, including Burlington Mall and Braintree’s South Shore Plaza, to Irish retailer Primark.

Sears already has closed 180 stores this year with plans to shutter another 150.

The rest of the 1-million-square-foot CambridgeSide mall, previously named the CambridgeSide Galleria, is owned by New England Development, which announced plans this summer for a $30 million renovation project.

Tags: CambridgeSide, Northwood Investors, Sears