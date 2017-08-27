While Students Are Away, Construction Kicks Into High Gear

Greater Boston is home to some of higher education’s most prestigious colleges and universities which consistently attract students from around the country and the globe. Even so, there is now more pressure than ever for these elite institutions to distinguish themselves from their competitors.

Amenities such as fitness facilities that were once viewed as top-notch are now considered outdated. As a result, higher ed is demanding more of its partners who are designing and building the spaces. This presents a whole new landscape to contend with, which includes:

Limited land/space to build on campus.

The desire for smaller projects to be completed at a rapid pace during summer break with the expectation that quality will not be compromised.

Safety remaining a top priority; collaboration amongst construction teams and school staff is more vital than ever when working on active campuses.

Colleges must provide more than just an excellent education to remain competitive. Dorms with the latest amenities, athletic facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, inviting libraries with flexible space and exciting retail are all expectations for college campuses in 2017.

Boston College has embarked on a major construction project to support its nationally recognized Division 1 sports program: Skanska USA is currently building the college’s new 4-story, 244,000-square-foot Recreation Center.

When completed in summer 2019, the facility will enhance the school’s intercollegiate, intramural and club sports programs. Its interior will feature a jogging track, swimming pools, four wood-floor basketball courts, three tennis courts, two multi-activity courts and multipurpose rooms for spin, yoga and fitness classes.

While the construction won’t be completed for another two years, the project is a constant reminder that Boston College is investing in its students and their wellness by offering a bigger and better environment in which to exercise, train and compete.

Shortage Of Land

Of course, there is frequently not enough land (especially for urban campuses) to simply build a new building, dorm or athletic facility. Couple that with the fact that many New England campuses possess structures of historic significance which are important to preserve as they contribute to a school’s reputation. As a result, there has been a major uptick in renovation and adaptive reuse projects across the region.

A prime example is the Harvard Art Museums’ six-year-long renovation and expansion, which we recently completed. Designed by world-famous architect Renzo Piano, the renovation placed the Fogg, Busch-Reisinger and Arthur M. Sackler museums all under one roof. The museum now provides a more cohesive experience for students, faculty, scholars and members of the public when they come to view art and conduct research at one of the world’s most-revered institutions.

When working with Boston University to renovate its Law Tower, which is designed by Jose Lluis Sert, we added on to the building while upgrading the existing structure in a way that respected its significance and prominent location along the Charles River. The project received a 2015 Preservation Award from the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

Fall Semester Is Go Time

Throughout the summer, our construction teams are hard at work getting campuses ready for students’ return. This year, we’ve been busy upgrading wet and dry lab facilities, roofs, classrooms, public spaces, and landscaping to improve connectivity, as well as MEP and HVAC systems. We refer to these projects as “summer slammers” as we must move quickly to ensure they are done in time for the fall semester without compromising quality.

Employing detailed scheduling and just-in-time delivery methods are essential when managing large-scale projects on active campuses. As we continue to build and renovate throughout the school year, great care is taken to guarantee campus life can continue unabated even as construction charges forward.

Higher education construction in Boston will remain strong given the sheer number of thriving schools based here. We at Skanska remain dedicated to supporting these schools’ missions by helping to create the greatest environments possible. We take great pride in contributing to Boston’s reputation as the epicenter of higher education by delivering projects that will continue to attract the best and brightest minds from across the country and around the world.

Kerim Evin is executive vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Building in Boston, which has delivered around $1.5 billion worth of work on academic campuses in New England

