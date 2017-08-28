Study: Gateway Cities Markets Perform Poorly; Major Markets In Middle Of Pack

Real estate markets in Massachusetts did not perform well in a recent WalletHub study on best and worst real estate markets. Many of the state’s Gateway Cities fared poorly and major local real estate markets were found wanting on several metrics.

The study compared 300 cities across two key dimensions, including general market metrics, as well as on affordability and economic environment.

The study evaluated these two dimensions using 21 metrics including vacancy rate, median home-price appreciation and average days on market, which were weighted and combined into one overall score.

Brockton and Fall River were among the top 15 worst real estate markets in the country, according to the study, while New Bedford, Springfield, Worcester and Lynn fell into the worst 50 real estate markets.

Lowell ranked 235, Quincy ranked 170, Boston was 136 and Cambridge, the highest performing Massachusetts city, came in at 128.

Out of 140 small cities, those with fewer than 150,000 people, Cambridge ranked 58.

According to the study, Brockton was among the top five in lowest median home price appreciation and highest foreclosure rate. Springfield also had one of the highest foreclosure rates, as well as one of the highest percentage of delinquent mortgage holders. New Bedford ranked in the top five for highest maintenance cost as a percentage of income.

