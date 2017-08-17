Tower Adds To Tech Roster With 80K Lease

Boston-based CloudHealth Technologies has leased 80,000 square feet at 100 Summer St. in the Financial District to accommodate its rapid workforce growth.

CloudHealth will relocate its headquarters from Fort Point to the 32-story tower in mid-2018. The company announced a $46 million investment led by Kleiner Perkins in June and is doubling its workforce this year.

With large blocks of available space increasingly scarce in the Fort Point tech hub, several tech startups have filled vacancies in the 1-million-square foot tower in recent years, including Bullhorn, GSN Games and Rapid 7.

CloudHealth last year expanded into nearly 30,000 square feet at 280 Summer St. to accommodate its growth from 60 employees in January 2016 to nearly 200 currently. The company whose clients include Amtrak and Dow Jones also opened offices this year in Sydney, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

Chris Gorczyca at T3 Advisors represented CloudHealth in its space search, while Matthew George represented owner Equity Office.

