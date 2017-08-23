West Cambridge Offices Under Agreement For $44.5M

Boston-based Davis Cos. is expected to acquire the Charles River Analytics headquarters in West Cambridge this week for $44.5 million.

The 137,421-square-foot 625 Mount Auburn St. is 98.5 percent leased. Davis Cos. emerged as the winner of a “very competitive” bidding process, according to an industry source, with a purchase price of nearly $324 per square foot.

Tenants include Mount Auburn Hospital, digital health specialists Medullan and Charles River Analytics, which renewed its lease and expanded into 83,177 square feet in February 2016. Several expiring leases at below-market rates offer potential for rental income growth, with asking rents in the high barrier-to-entry submarket topping $40 per square foot, according to marketing materials from HFF.

Built in 1963 and renovated in 2001, the 3-story building includes a 2-story atrium, fitness center with locker rooms and cafe and parking ratio of 2.3 spaces per 1,000 square feet.

HFF’s Ben Sayles and Christopher Phaneuf represented seller KBS Realty Advisors.

Davis Cos. also is betting on continued demand from life science companies for lab space in West Cambridge’s Alewife submarket with development of The Alewife Research Center, a 223,000-square-foot speculative lab building at 35 Cambridgepark Drive scheduled for completion in mid-2018, and development of a 37,500-square-foot lab and R&D building in Fresh Pond Technology Park.

