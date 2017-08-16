WinnCos. Names Development Team For South Boston Complex

The Boston Housing Authority has selected Boston-based WinnCos. to redevelop the Mary Ellen McCormack housing complex in South Boston.

WinnCos. will partner with the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust on the $1.6 billion project, including the creation of 200 workforce apartments at the 27-acre site. The proposed redevelopment would take place in four phases and involve replacement of existing units and construction of market-rate apartments and condominiums, for a total of approximately 3,000 new units.

WinnResidential will oversee property management. Other members of the project team include The Architectural Team, Copley Wolff Design Group, VHB, sustainability consultant New Ecology, project management consultant Pinck & Co., marketing consultant The Concord Group and legal advisers DLA Piper, Murtha Cullina, Nixon Peabody and Squire Patton Boggs.

The $6 billion AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust has financed more than 120,000 units of housing built with union labor nationwide.

