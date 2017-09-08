LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Avidia Bank’s New Framingham Location To Open This Month

Sep 8, 2017
Avidia

Avidia Bank announced this week that it will open its newest location in Framingham.

The branch at 270 Cochituate Road is set to open on Sept. 25.

Mark O’Connell, president and CEO of Avidia, said in a statement that he is very pleased to see the months-long construction project completed and to have a significant presence in Framingham.

“We are thrilled about opening in Framingham and to be a resource for local consumers of financial services as well as a source of employment and community outreach,” he said.

Related articles:


Tags: ,


B&T Daily

Avidia Bank’s New Framingham Location To Open This Month

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Margulies Perruzzi Architects Completes New Boston…
B&T Daily J.D. Power Study: Banks Need To Focus On Fee Trans…
0