Avidia Bank’s New Framingham Location To Open This Month

Avidia Bank announced this week that it will open its newest location in Framingham.

The branch at 270 Cochituate Road is set to open on Sept. 25.

Mark O’Connell, president and CEO of Avidia, said in a statement that he is very pleased to see the months-long construction project completed and to have a significant presence in Framingham.

“We are thrilled about opening in Framingham and to be a resource for local consumers of financial services as well as a source of employment and community outreach,” he said.

