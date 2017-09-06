Brandeis University To Use $20M MassDev Bond For Campus Improvements

MassDevelopment has issued a $20 million tax-exempt bond for Brandeis University, a private university in Waltham.

The university will use the bond proceeds to complete various capital projects throughout its campus, including improving utilities; repairing foundations; upgrading HVAC, boiler, fire alarm and lighting systems; and replacing windows, doors, patios and roofs at various buildings and residence halls. TD Bank purchased the bond.

MassDevelopment previously partnered with the university in 2011 when the agency provided a $10 million tax-exempt lease that Brandeis used to buy equipment and renovate its pool and information technology networks. In 2013, MassDevelopment provided $36.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Brandeis, which the university used to refinance past debt, build a 7,000-square-foot children’s center, and for other capital purposes.

