Brighton Complex Opens At Full Occupancy

Developer LBC Boston has completed construction of Nova Residences, a 68,000-square-foot, 80-unit rental complex at 1505 Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton.

The 6-story, $25 million complex is 100 percent occupied with rents for market-rate units ranging from $1,850 to $3,250 per month. Ten units are restricted for affordable housing. LBC Boston renovated and expanded a former office building in the residential conversion project.

Amenities include a fitness center, community/game room, dog grooming station, bike storage and landscaped patios.

LBC Boston will operate the property, which offers Boston skyline views from some units. The development team included architect SN Consulting Group, construction manager D.F. Pray Contractors, Landscape Architect RBLA Design, MEP Engineer Zade Assoc., structural engineer Allen & Major Assoc., civil engineer Bohler Engineering, electrical contractor Wayne J. Griffin Electric, LEED consultant NV5 and leasing agent Charlesgate Realty.

LBC has developed more than 1 million square feet in Greater Boston since 2003.

