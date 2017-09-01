Community Good Works

3rd Ave Burlington

Thousands of individuals and businesses from surrounding communities donated items in need that filled six trucks, which were then delivered to Boston for shipping to Houston. Volunteers from Cassidy Corp., Burlington Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, and Nordblom Co. helped sort, box and load the items. Donated items were delivered to Boston by local asphalt contractor Cassidy Corp., where they joined items collected by the city of Boston’s “Help for Houston” Drive to be shipped to Texas. Local companies including Wegmans, Jenny Boston, Archer Hotel and Scrum all made substantial donations to the 3rd Ave Burlington drive.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union sponsored the Lowell Student Police Academy for the seventh consecutive year. The academy is a summer leadership program run by the Lowell Police Department’s School Resource Officers for students in grades 5 through 8 from Lowell and surrounding towns. The three-week program is run at the Lowell High School and teaches students a variety of life skills, including bullying prevention, CPR and first aid.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings donated $1,500 to the Old Bridgewater Historical Society for the restoration of the 368-year-old “Bridgewater Deed.” The ink on this historic document is fading and it needs a custom-made archival-quality casing.

“We were incorporated in Bridgewater in 1872. … Helping to preserve a piece of history that formed Bridgewater and the surrounding communities was a natural decision for us,” Bridgewater Savings President and CEO Peter Dello Russo said in a statement.

The employees of Bridgewater Savings and the BSB Charitable Foundation have also made a donation of $2,000 to School on Wheels of MA. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to educate children impacted by homelessness by providing academic support and one-on-one mentoring.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc.

In conjunction with the Holliston Housing Trust and the MetroWest/Greater Worcester chapter of Habitat for Humanity, Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc. is a sponsor for what will be two single-family homes on Chamberlain Street in Holliston. Griffin Electric will send a number of employee volunteers to assist with the project over the course of several Saturdays during the next three months. Alongside the future homeowners, the Griffin team will lend a hand with general construction efforts for the two homes.

IC Federal Credit Union

IC Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to the Fitchburg Fire Fighters and EMS Equipment Fund to aid firefighters’ fight against exposure to cancer-causing carcinogens over time.

“Firefighters are 63 percent more likely to get 15 to 20 different types of cancer over their careers than the general public, due to the carcinogens and chemicals we face in a fire situation and when responding to hazardous materials incidents,” Lt. Patrick J. Roy said in a statement.

“This past year alone, two active firefighters lost their lives to cancer. This is a devastating statistic,” ICFCU President and CEO Tony Emerson said in a statement. “And though we can’t help fight the fires, we can do our part by helping secure the necessary equipment to wash and dry their turnout gear, thus helping reduce their exposure.”

Lowell Five Bank

Representatives of the Lowell Five Bank Employee Charitable Giving Committee and Lowell Five Bank staff presented the Lowell Five Bank’s Q2 2017 Employee Charitable Giving Award in the amount of $7,671 to representatives of House of Hope. House of Hope Inc. and House of Hope Housing Inc. are sister organizations that share a commitment to transitioning homeless families into a stable community life by providing tandem services that respect and nurture families so that they can heal from the trauma of homelessness. They also support heads-of-households by guiding them through opportunities to build economic sufficiency and embrace a stable home life.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank employees, customers and community members donated school supplies including backpacks, lunchboxes, pencils, pencil cases, erasers, colored pencils, markers, pencils sharpeners and notebooks for local elementary school children in need. The fundraiser began on Aug. 7 and concluded Aug. 26.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity has announced two new projects planned for Duxbury. The first project will begin in October on a single-family home on Lake Shore Drive. The second project will consist of a six-unit development on Temple Street to start later this fall. The two projects come following the successful completion of a single-family home on Franklin Street in June 2016. This home, located on the former grange hall site, was the third home built in Duxbury by South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

