Community Good Works

Harvey may have hit Houston hard, but Bay State businesses bestow some benefaction bis in our weekly roundup.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five announced the donation of $5,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, set up by the Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas. The fund was established to provide relief for people displaced due to storm damage. Cape Cod Five is also matching employee contributions to an aggregate additional total of $5,000 for hurricane relief and aid. The Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas are covering any fees associated with giving so that 100 percent of donations will go directly to the relief fund.

Greene Construction Company Inc.

G Green Construction participated in Curt Schilling’s “Operation Bullpen,” a donation drive organized by the retired Red Sox pitcher to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. G. Greene organized eight volunteer drivers and four G. Greene trucks to transport 10 tons of relief supplies to the hurricane-ravaged region. G. Greene employees unloaded the trucks and sorted the donations for distribution, disbursing supplies to the National Guard at the airport and at two supermarkets in Beaumont, Texas.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced it recently donated $1,000 to Top Floor Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing adult education throughout 24 towns in Central Massachusetts. North Brookfield Savings Bank donates each year in support of these programs.

TD Bank

TD Bank will support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts sponsored by the American Red Cross by collecting donations at the majority of its stores on Friday, as part of its Bring Change charitable-giving program. The TD Charitable Foundation will also donate $125,000 to fund relief efforts.

