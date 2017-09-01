Funeral Home Site Could Be Redeveloped As 57 Condos

A Newton developer has submitted plans to redevelop a Lower Mills funeral home and surrounding properties as a 57-unit residential complex.

City Point Center LLC seeks to build a 4-story, 67,000-square-foot building at 1120-1132 Washington St., a site currently occupied by the former Molloy Funeral Home, vacant lot and neighboring homes. City Point Center will set aside seven units for affordable housing to comply with the city’s inclusionary development policy.

Current plans are to sell the units as condominiums, the development team said in a filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency. Plans call for 96 parking spaces, including eight designated for 3,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

Managed by John Sambucci, City Point Center acquired the six-parcel site in August 2014 for $1.8 million.

The project team includes Dorchester-based architects RCA LLC, R. Jon Henson Landscape Architects of Florence and sustainability consultant New Ecology Inc. of Boston.

The development requires a variance from the Boston zoning board of appeal for exceeding maximum floor area ratios.

Tags: BPDA, City Point Center LLC, Lower Mills