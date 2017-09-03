Hot Property: September 4, 2017

where: 1 Cabot Road, Medford

what: One Cabot

owner: The Davis Cos.

built: 1988

Since taking ownership in 2014, The Davis Cos. of Boston has upgraded the 308,954-square-foot One Cabot office and R&D building in Medford with new common-area and outdoor amenities.

Margulies Perruzzi Architects designed a new 2-story lobby with networking and collaboration spaces; a re-energized 10,333-square-foot cafeteria, updated fitness center with locker rooms and showers; a 10,000-square-foot outdoor patio with Boston skyline and harbor views, year-round seating, a fire pit and game space.

Global Contact Services and iHeartMedia recently committed to relocate to One Cabot with leases totaling 40,000 square feet.