Hot Property: September 4, 2017

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 3, 2017
One Cabot

where: 1 Cabot Road, Medford

owner: The Davis Cos.

built: 1988

  • Since taking ownership in 2014, The Davis Cos. of Boston has upgraded the 308,954-square-foot One Cabot office and R&D building in Medford with new common-area and outdoor amenities.
  • Margulies Perruzzi Architects designed a new 2-story lobby with networking and collaboration spaces; a re-energized 10,333-square-foot cafeteria, updated fitness center with locker rooms and showers; a 10,000-square-foot outdoor patio with Boston skyline and harbor views, year-round seating, a fire pit and game space.
  • Global Contact Services and iHeartMedia recently committed to relocate to One Cabot with leases totaling 40,000 square feet.
  • The Davis Cos. acquired the property across from the MBTA’s Wellington station for $53 million in 2014.

0