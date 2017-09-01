Hurricane Harvey Flood Loss Could Reach $37B

Preliminary residential loss estimates for Hurricane Harvey are in, and an estimated 70 percent of flood damage from Hurricane Harvey is not covered by any insurance.

Insured flood loss for homes in the 70-county area in Texas and Louisiana affected by the storm is estimated to be between $6.5 billion and $9.5 billion, which includes inland, flash and storm surge flooding, according to data analytics firm CoreLogic. An additional estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in insured loss is attributed to damage from wind. Residential uninsured flood loss for the same area is estimated to be between $18 billion and $27 billion.

