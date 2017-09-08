Margulies Perruzzi Architects Completes New Boston Office For AvalonBay Communities

Margulies Perruzzi Architects announced the completion of a new office in Boston for AvalonBay Communities Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on high-quality apartment communities.

MPA provided space planning and interior design services for AvalonBay’s new 15,000 square-foot regional office, located on the 20th floor of the landmark Federal Reserve Building at 600 Atlantic Ave.

“We are thrilled with our move to the Federal Reserve Bank tower. Our full floor layout accommodates our recent and anticipated growth, and the abundance of natural light and sweeping views it offers has energized our entire team,” William M. McLaughlin, executive vice president of development at AvalonBay Communities Inc., said in a statement “From the beginning of our relationship, MPA understood that we needed a space that reflects our culture, fosters collaboration, and accommodates a variety of uses. MPA’s design provides us with beautiful and functional features that we will enjoy for years to come.”

The Federal Reserve Building at 600 Atlantic Ave. in Boston is a LEED Gold-certified building. AvalonBay’s new office is anticipated to achieve LEED Gold certification.

