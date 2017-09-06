Moving Day For Natixis In Back Bay

Boston Properties’ 425,000-square-foot office tower at 888 Boylston St. welcomed 450 employees from anchor tenant Natixis Global Asset Management on Tuesday.

Natixis leased six floors at the 17-story, 425,000-square-foot structure in 2014, prompting Boston Properties to kick off construction.

Sustainable design features reduced energy usage by 45 percent and potable water use by 37 percent, and rooftop solar arrays and a wind turbine power exterior building and plaza lighting.

Along with Natixis employees, executives from Natixis’ affiliates Mirova, Seeyond and Gateway will work in the Platinum LEED-certified building.

Headquartered in Boston and Paris, Natixis has 3,650 employees worldwide including 1,500 in Greater Boston. The company has $951 billion in assets under management.

CBT Architects designed Natixis office space and Turner SPD performed the interior fit-out. Project management was provided by STV/DPM.

Tags: 888 Boylston, Boston Properties, Natixis Global Asset Management