Personnel File

Architectural Resources Cambridge, Coastal Heritage Bank and Perry Brokerage, among others, are featured in this week’s roundup.

Architectural Resources Cambridge

Elizabeth D. Musacchio has joined Boston-based architecture, planning and interior design firm Architectural Resources Cambridge (ARC) as director of marketing. Musacchio will lead ARC’s marketing team and direct the firm’s strategic marketing planning, communications and public relations, proposal management, industry recognition and branding, advertising and digital marketing presence.

bankESB

Barbara Yanke has been hired as the new vice president of residential lending at Easthampton-based bankESB. Yanke is a Certified Mortgage Professional and is certified with the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association. She is a member of the advisory committee for the Mortgage Bankers Association and the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Committee. Yanke is a board member/secretary for the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association and is a charter member of the Deerfield Valley Rotary Chapter. She will lead the residential lending sales and operations functions.

Bank of Canton

William C. Galvin has been named development executive at Bank of Canton. In addition to enhancing existing relationships, he will be responsible for growing new channels and markets for the bank’s comprehensive range of financial services. Prior to joining Bank of Canton, Galvin worked for more than 40 years at Joseph D. Galvin Insurance.

Coastal Heritage Bank

William Bowers has joined Coastal Heritage Bank as senior vice president of commercial lending. Bowers will be responsible for commercial lending in the bank’s Eastern Massachusetts market with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending. Bowers joins the bank from Hingham Institution for Savings, where he was vice president of commercial lending for the past 16 years.

Florence Bank

Sharon Malouin has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president and senior auditor at Florence Bank. Malouin is a 24-year employee of Florence Bank, having joined the team in 1993. Prior to her promotion, she served as senior audit officer.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Kevin Zipps has been promoted to assistant treasurer and branch manager at Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union. With 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, Zipps will oversee the management and daily operation of the Westford branch. He is looking forward to getting involved with his new community and meeting the residents of Westford.

Main Street Bank

Michael Glynn has joined Main Street Bank as the newest member of its retail community lending team. Glynn is a community lender in the Northborough, Westborough and Southborough area and has been a member of the Main Street Bank team for over 12 years, most recently working as a consumer lending coordinator and mortgage closing coordinator.

MountainOne Bank

Steven Munger has been hired as vice president of commercial lending for MountainOne Bank’s Berkshire County markets. Munger is responsible for management of an existing commercial loan portfolio, business development and adherence to established commercial lending policies. Prior to joining MountainOne Bank, Munger worked for nearly 30 years in roles of increasing responsibility in commercial lending, business banking and cash management services positions in Berkshire County.

MountainOne Insurance

John Quinto has been appointed benefits consultant for MountainOne Insurance’s employee group benefits clients. Quinto works closely with MountainOne business clients in accessing the services provided by OneDigital, including a sophisticated combination of strategic advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources capital management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Prior to joining MountainOne’s OneDigital team, Quinto served in human resources management, and also provided insurance services to clients in Berkshire County for over 15 years.

Perry Brokerage

Perry Brokerage recently welcomed Jake Golden as broker associate. Golden will specialize in business development and leasing requirements for landlords and tenants as a key member of Perry’s Downtown Boston team. Formerly, Golden was responsible for a large sales territory on New York City’s East Side for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Tighe & Bond

Douglas Landry has joined Tighe & Bond as a vice president and leader for the firm’s real estate sector. He has 30 years of public and private sector experience, and will serve Tighe & Bond’s real estate development clients across the Northeast, working from the firm’s Westwood office.

Universal Window and Door

Andrew J. Dudka has been appointed vice president of operations at Marlborough-based Universal Window and Door, a manufacturer of custom window solutions for commercial construction projects. Dudka brings 30 years of operational and management experience in manufacturing environments for a number of global firms, including Thermo Electron/Fisher Scientific, Teradyne Connection Systems and Hayward Industries.

