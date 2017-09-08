Rockland Trust To Rebate ATM Fees For Customers Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Rockland Trust announced yesterday that it is rebating all ATM fees between Aug. 25 to Dec. 31 for bank customers who use ATMs in Texas, joining larger banks such as J. P. Morgan and Bank of America in an effort to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Christopher Oddleifson, CEO of Rockland Trust, said in a statement. “As Texans begin the long road to rebuilding their homes and community, Rockland Trust is committed to doing our part to supporting those impacted by the devastation.”

Hurricane Harvey swept through Houston, leaving more than 51 inches of rain and killing 11 people.

According to the American Banker’s Association, the storm closed roughly 1,000 bank branches.

