South End Properties Eyed For 517 Residences

Boston-based Davis Cos. is partnering with two South End organizations on a development plan for three South End properties with plans for 517 housing units.

The development would span Davis Cos.’ recently acquired property at 112 Shawmut Ave., along with neighboring properties owned by the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church at 120 Shawmut Ave. and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England Inc. at 50 Herald St.

Davis Cos. is seeking approval of a planned development area encompassing all three properties, according to a filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency. Building heights would not exceed the 150-foot maximum under the existing zoning.

The project would add a 192,568-square-foot, 13-story building with 143 residential units at 112 Shawmut Ave., a 6-story converted warehouse which would be demolished with a portion of the facade retained. Resident amenities would include roof terraces on both the ninth and 13th floors and private balconies and terraces on the seventh floors.

The BCEC building would be partially redeveloped or replaced with a 11-story, 145,000-square-foot structure containing 72 residential units along with two religious sanctuaries, a gymnasium, office and meeting spaces.

And a 9- to 14-story building with 302 housing units and 14,200 square feet of ground floor commercial space would be built on the CCBA property, which currently contains a single-story supermarket.

The Architectural Team of Chelsea is the project architect.

