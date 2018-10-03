$10.4M Children’s Learning Center Project Breaks Ground

Oct 3, 2018
Lexington Childrens Place

Waltham-based CTA Construction Managers has broken ground on Lexington Children’s Place, a $10.4 million district-wide preschool.

The 19,000-square-foot facility will include classrooms, administration offices and flexible spaces for young children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.

Waltham-based CTA Construction has completed more than 35 school construction projects in the commonwealth since the company’s founding in 2000.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


B&T Daily

$10.4M Children’s Learning Center Project Breaks Ground

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Fidelity Bank Announces Microloan Fund in Former C…
B&T Daily Taunton Man Charged With Bank Robbery
0