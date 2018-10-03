$10.4M Children’s Learning Center Project Breaks Ground

Waltham-based CTA Construction Managers has broken ground on Lexington Children’s Place, a $10.4 million district-wide preschool.

The 19,000-square-foot facility will include classrooms, administration offices and flexible spaces for young children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.

Waltham-based CTA Construction has completed more than 35 school construction projects in the commonwealth since the company’s founding in 2000.

Tags: CTA Construction Managers, Lexington Children's Place, Waltham