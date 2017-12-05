110-Desk Coworking Space To Open In Davis Square

Coworking provider Spaces will open its second Boston-area location next month in Davis Square.

The 15,450-square-foot location at 240 Elm St. in Somerville includes 110 dedicated desks and two meeting rooms that are available for hourly or daily rentals, and will open Jan. 8.

Amsterdam-based Spaces expanded into Massachusetts in February with a Newbury Street location in Boston and now has 20 locations in North America, with 20 more planned through the end of 2018. Spaces will occupy parts of the second and third floors at 240 Elm St., which is anchored by Stop & Shop’s Bfresh urban format grocery store.

Co-working membership to Spaces Davis Square starts at $259 per month and office rentals start at $369 per month.

