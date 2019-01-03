$12M Multifamily Building Proposed Near Ashmont MBTA Stop

Developer Tim Long & Assoc. has proposed a $12 million multifamily building at 1970 Dorchester Ave., steps from the Ashmont Red Line station.

The building will have 56 residential units between 1,719 and 2,086 square feet and two street-level retail spaces on 12,323-square-foot lot, according to documents filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency. The 49,858-square-foot building will have on-site parking spaces for five cars and 56 bicycles, a residential gym/media room on the first floor, and a community room on the top floor next to the roof deck. The 5-story building will be 54 feet tall.

The site is currently being used for staging for another construction project, the BPDA documents state. It is located across the street from Trinity Financial’s Carruth and Treadmark developments.

