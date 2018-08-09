17 Pot Shop Applications Received In Worcester

The city of Worcester has received 23 applications to open marijuana-related businesses, including 17 for retail shops.

Municipal review of the applications, including host community agreements, is required before the state Cannabis Control Commission can act.

The Worcester Business Journal reported that the city has already signed host community agreements with three vendors: Good Chemistry, Prime Wellness Centers and Temescal Wellness. Good Chemistry recently opened a medical marijuana dispensary at 9 Harrison St. and now will seek a recreational license. Trichome Health Corp. has proposed to open three stores at 580 Park Ave., 62-68 West Boylston St., and 288 Shrewsbury St., the publication reported.

Worcester officials have indicated that they will permit up to 15 recreational vendors in the city.

Tags: Cannabis Control Commission, recreational marijuana, Worcester