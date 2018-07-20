195-Unit Rental Complex Listed for Sale

NKF Capital Markets is representing Brookline-based Longwood Group in the sale of Serenity, a 195-unit rental complex on South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain completed in 2017.

The 246,186-square-foot steel-frame building includes 32 premium apartments in a low-rise segment overlooking the 13-acre Olmsted Park and mid-rise section with a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The 100 percent market-rate building was designed by Prellwitz Chilinski Assoc. of Cambridge and financed by US Bank and Parse Capital. Amenities include a lounge, elevated pool deck, private courtyard and fitness center.

The property is being offered on a fee-simple basis. Executive Managing Director Michael Byrne leads the Newmark team on the assignment.

Tags: Longwood Medical Area, Newmark Knight Frank, Serenity