$200M Dorchester Project Gets New Plan

The developer behind the $200 million Dot Block project has presented a new plan to neighborhood groups, which it hopes to bring before the Boston Planning and Development Authority in 2019, according to the Dorchester Reporter.

The new plan features green space, which replaces a proposed parking garage, and nearly 100 more residential units, the paper reports.

The building heights will not change under Samuels & Associates’ revised plan, which was spurred by changes in the expected retail tenants.

Tags: Dorchester, Dot Block, Samuels & Associates