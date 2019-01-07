23 Condos With Artist Space Proposed in Jamaica Plain

Developer Scott Johnson of Cedar Hill Residential has filed a proposal with the Boston Planning and Development Agency for a residential development in Jamaica Plain, near the Green Street Orange Line stop.

The proposed 4-story, 19,347-square-foot building would have seven condominium units per floor, with two affordable artists’ live-work spaces on the ground floor. In addition to the artists’ units, two other units would be designated as affordable units under the city’s inclusionary development policy.

The building will also have a private roof deck for its tenants and ground-floor parking for 11 cars. The project is proposed for a pair of lots totaling 8,679 square feet at 121 Brookside Ave.

